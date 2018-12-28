Easy Homemade Hot Sauce Recipe

Makes 2 ½ cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 ½ hours
Ingredients
4 ounces|115 grams small red peppers, stemmed and halved lengthwise
1 cup|250 ml white vinegar
1 small garlic clove
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Soak peppers in vinegar in a saucepan for 1 hour.
- Place the saucepan on the stovetop and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the peppers are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a blender with the garlic and salt and purée until smooth. Cool completely, then bottle. Hot sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 6 months.
