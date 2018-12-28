VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Easy Homemade Hot Sauce Recipe

By

Die scharfe Soße, abgefüllt in ein kleines Einmachglas
Share:

Makes 2 ½ cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

4 ounces|115 grams small red peppers, stemmed and halved lengthwise
1 cup|250 ml white vinegar
1 small garlic clove
½ teaspoon kosher salt

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Soak peppers in vinegar in a saucepan for 1 hour.
  2. Place the saucepan on the stovetop and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the peppers are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a blender with the garlic and salt and purée until smooth. Cool completely, then bottle. Hot sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 6 months.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE