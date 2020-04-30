Easy Huevos Rancheros Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

1 (16-ounce|453-gram) can refried beans

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon roughly chopped cilantro leaves, plus leaves for garnish

1 garlic clove, minced

1 vine ripe tomato, diced

½ medium yellow onion, diced

¼ jalapeno, stemmed, seeded, and minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 large eggs

2 medium avocados, halved, pitted, and sliced

4 (6-inch) tostada shells

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a small saucepan over medium. Add the beans and cook until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Keep warm. In a small bowl, mix together the lime juice, chopped cilantro, garlic, tomato, onion, and jalapeno. Mix the pico de gallo until combined and season with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium. Crack the eggs into the skillet (keeping space in between so they’re not touching) and fry until the whites are set and the yellow is still runny, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and transfer to a plate. To serve, spread refried beans on each tostada shell and top each with half a sliced avocado, a fried egg, and some pico de gallo. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

