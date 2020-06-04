Easy Jamaican Chicken Curry Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus 4 hours marinating

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds|683 grams boneless and skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon white vinegar

7 scallions, chopped

½ medium yellow onion, diced

3 tablespoons|20 grams Jamaican curry powder

3 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons|6 grams chopped thyme

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 scotch bonnet, minced

1 large russet potato, cut into 1-inch pieces

cooked white rice, to serve

roti, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Toss the chicken with the vinegar, then rinse under water and pat dry. In a large ziplock bag, toss the chicken with the half of the scallions and onion, 2 tablespoons of the curry powder, 1 tablespoon oil, half of the thyme, the bouillon, ginger, allspice, black pepper, salt, garlic, and Scotch bonnet, taking care to evenly coat the chicken. Seal the bag and refrigerate up to 4 hours, preferably overnight. The next day, heat the remaining oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the remaining curry powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Add the remaining scallions, onion, and thyme, the potato, and 2 cups|473 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered, until the potatoes are tender and the sauce is thick, 20 to 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve with rice or roti.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .