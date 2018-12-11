Easy Jambalaya Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

1 pound|454 grams chicken legs and thighs

2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|118 ml plus 2 tablespoons canola oil

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 ribs celery, diced

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 fresh cayenne pepper, stemmed and minced

6 cups|1 liter 420 ml chicken stock

1 pound|454 grams andouille sausage, sliced ¼-inch thick

2 cups long grain rice

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside. Heat the remaining oil in the saucepan. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until dark brown (like the color of chocolate), 6 minutes. Add the celery, bell pepper, and onion and cook for 1 minutes, then stir in the garlic and cayenne pepper. Cook 1 minute more, then stir in the stock. Bring to a low simmer over medium-low and stir in the 2 tablespoons salt. Simmer for 1 hour, then stir in the sausage and rice. Nestle the chicken on top, cover, and bake 30 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and stir in the butter and scallions. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

