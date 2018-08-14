Easy Miki Noodles Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the ham broth:

2 pieces ham hock

8 cups|1893 ml chicken stock

4 garlic cloves, smashed

1 small yellow onion, halved

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

for the noodles:

1 tablespoon annatto seeds

4 dried shiitake mushrooms

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons canola oil

4 peeled and deveined shrimp, chopped

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, thinly sliced

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fish sauce, plus more to taste

5 cups|1183 ml ham broth

1 pound|454 grams chow fun noodles

2 scallions, thinly sliced on an angle

fried garlic, to serve

lemon olive oil, for drizzling

Directions

Place the annatto seeds in a small bowl and cover with 2 tablespoons of water. Soak for about 1 hour, then strain, discarding the seeds. Make the ham broth: Place all of the ingredients in a pressure cooker. Cook on high for 25 minutes. If you don’t have a pressure cooker, place in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 4 hours. Strain, reserving the meat on the side. Pick the meat from the hocks, discarding the bones. Set the stock and ham aside. Meanwhile, prepare the noodles. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the shiitakes and let sit until soft, 10 minutes. Drain, then thinly slice the shiitakes. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes, then drain and transfer to an ice bath until cold. Peel the eggs and set aside until ready to plate. Heat the canola oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the shrimp and chicken and cook until the chicken is golden, 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until lightly golden, 3 minutes more. Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then stir in the fish sauce. Cook for an additionaly 1 to 2 minutes, then stir in the annatto liquid, ham broth, and shredded ham. Bring to a simmer and stir in the noodles. Stir until the noodles are soft and almost overcooked (this will help thicken the broth), about 15 minutes, then remove from the heat. Season with more fish sauce to taste. Divide the noodles and broth among 4 bowls. Top with the scallions and fried garlic. Halve each egg lengthwise and place ½ on each bowl. Drizzle with the lemon oil and serve immediately.

