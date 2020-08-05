Easy Okonomiyaki Recipe

Makes 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the base:

2 cups|1 pound|500 ml dashi (or preferred stock)

4 large eggs

1 ⅔ cups|257 grams all-purpose flour

⅓ cup|80 grams grated nagaimo (mountain yam) (alternatively, use 1 teaspoon baking soda)

2 ½ cups|233 grams chopped green cabbage (about ¼ head cabbage, cut into ½-inch pieces)

4 tablespoons|14 grams tenkasu (fried tempura flour) (alternatively, use crushed potato chips or shrimp chips)

2 tablespoons beni shoga (pickled ginger), roughly chopped

8 scallions, chopped

vegetable oil, for frying

for the fillings:

sliced bacon (1-2 slices per okonomiyaki)

thinly sliced pork or beef (1-2 slices per okonomiyaki)

peeled and deveined shrimp (1-2 per okonomiyaki)

button mushrooms, thinly sliced (about 1 whole mushroom per okonomiyaki)

American cheese slices, torn into 1 or 2 inch pieces (about 1 whole slice per okonomiyaki)

kimchi, chopped

moyashi (bean sprouts)

for the toppings:

Japanese mayonnaise

Okonomiyaki sauce

aonori

thin shaved katsuobushi

Directions

Whisk the flour, nagaimo, and eggs in a large bowl. Slowly add the dashi or stock until you reach a pancake-like batter. You may not use all of the dashi. Fold in the cabbage, tenkasu, beni shoga, and scallions. If using kimchi or bean sprouts, add it in at this stage. Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a medium non-stick skillet over medium. Ladle about ⅔ cups|170 grams of base into the skillet and start layering desired fillings as the bottom cooks slowly. Keep to 1 to 3 fillings per okonomiyaki, as it can get a little overwhelming and heavy otherwise. Cook, undisturbed, until lightly set and golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Carefully flip and continue to cook until the okonomiyaki is springy, 3 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining oil, batter, and fillings. Transfer to plates and drizzle each with the okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, aonori, and a generous amount of katsuobushi to serve.

