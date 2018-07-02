Easy Peel-And-Eat Shrimp Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
for the cocktail sauce:
½ cup|125 grams ketchup
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 lemon, juiced
hot sauce, to taste
for the shrimp:
1 pound|500 grams large unpeeled shrimp
8 ounces|227 ml light beer
4 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons|20 grams Old Bay seasoning
lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
- Make the cocktail sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 7 days.
- Place all of the shrimp in a medium saucepan. Pour the beer over the top and throw in the butter and Old Bay along with 1 cup|237 ml water. Heat over medium and cover. Cook until the shrimp are pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Cool slightly, then serve on a platter with the cocktail sauce and some lemon wedges.
