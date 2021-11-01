Easy Pork Vindaloo Recipe

Serves: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours plus overnight marinating

INGREDIENTS:

for the vindaloo paste:

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

5 teaspoons coriander seeds

4 teaspoons whole cloves

¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons Kashmiri red chile powder

1 tablespoon white vinegar

for the marinade:

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons vindaloo paste

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 rack St. Louis spare ribs, cut into 3 or 4 pieces

for the honey vindaloo sauce:

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

1 medium Spanish onion, thinly sliced

2 cups|582 grams ketchup

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon vindaloo paste

for the pork vindaloo:

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

1 medium red onion, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

kosher salt, to taste

¼ cup|15 grams fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

cooked rice, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Make the vindaloo paste: Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the cumin seeds, whole black peppercorns, coriander seeds, and cloves and cook until the spices begin crackling, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the chile powder, vinegar, and 2 to 3 tablespoons of water. Bring to a boil then remove from the heat. Let the mixture cool, then blend into a paste, adding 1 tablespoon of water as needed to help blend. Marinate the pork: In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, ginger, brown sugar, salt, vindaloo paste, and white vinegar. Place the ribs on a roasting pan or sheet tray and cover them completely with the marinade. Refrigerate, uncovered, at least 12 hours. Make the honey vindaloo sauce: Heat the oil in a medium-high saucepan over medium. Add the onion and cook until lightly golden, about 5 minutes, then stir in the garlic and ginger and cook until soft, about 2 minutes more. Add the ketchup, honey, and vindaloo paste and simmer until slightly thick, about 10 minutes. Let cool and reserve. Make the pork vindaloo: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the red onion and cook until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until golden, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the marinated ribs, the honey vindaloo sauce, the remaining vindaloo paste, and 2 cups|500 ml water. Simmer, covered, until the meat is falling off of the bone, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Season with salt and serve with rice.

