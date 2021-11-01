Easy Pork Vindaloo Recipe

Serves: 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 2 hours plus overnight marinating
INGREDIENTS:
for the vindaloo paste:
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 tablespoon cumin seeds
1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
5 teaspoons coriander seeds
4 teaspoons whole cloves
¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons Kashmiri red chile powder
1 tablespoon white vinegar
for the marinade:
8 garlic cloves, minced
1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons kosher salt
3 tablespoons vindaloo paste
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 rack St. Louis spare ribs, cut into 3 or 4 pieces
for the honey vindaloo sauce:
3 tablespoons canola oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced
1 medium Spanish onion, thinly sliced
2 cups|582 grams ketchup
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon vindaloo paste
for the pork vindaloo:
¼ cup|60 ml canola oil
1 medium red onion, roughly chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced
kosher salt, to taste
¼ cup|15 grams fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped
cooked rice, for serving
DIRECTIONS:
- Make the vindaloo paste: Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the cumin seeds, whole black peppercorns, coriander seeds, and cloves and cook until the spices begin crackling, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the chile powder, vinegar, and 2 to 3 tablespoons of water. Bring to a boil then remove from the heat. Let the mixture cool, then blend into a paste, adding 1 tablespoon of water as needed to help blend.
- Marinate the pork: In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, ginger, brown sugar, salt, vindaloo paste, and white vinegar. Place the ribs on a roasting pan or sheet tray and cover them completely with the marinade. Refrigerate, uncovered, at least 12 hours.
- Make the honey vindaloo sauce: Heat the oil in a medium-high saucepan over medium. Add the onion and cook until lightly golden, about 5 minutes, then stir in the garlic and ginger and cook until soft, about 2 minutes more. Add the ketchup, honey, and vindaloo paste and simmer until slightly thick, about 10 minutes. Let cool and reserve.
- Make the pork vindaloo: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the red onion and cook until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until golden, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the marinated ribs, the honey vindaloo sauce, the remaining vindaloo paste, and 2 cups|500 ml water. Simmer, covered, until the meat is falling off of the bone, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Season with salt and serve with rice.
