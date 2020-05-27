Easy Salmon Rillettes Recipe

Makes about 2 cups

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 bagels, sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds

3 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lemon

4 ounces|125 grams smoked salmon, finely chopped

¼ cup|70 grams sour cream

1 ½ tablespoons|20 grams Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon finely chopped chives, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon minced capers

1 small shallot, minced

8 ounces|225 grams boneless, skinless, center-cut salmon fillet, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons white wine

Directions

Heat the oven to 450°F. Toss the bagel rounds on a sheet tray with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and salt. Bake, flipping once, until golden on each side, 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside to cool. Zest the lemon into a large bowl with the smoked salmon, sour cream, mustard, chives, and capers. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Season the salmon all over with salt. Heat the remaining oil in a small skillet over medium. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 3 minutes. Add the center-cut salmon pieces and cook until almost cooked through, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and squeeze in the juice of half of a lemon. Cook until the salmon is completely cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more then remove from the heat to cool completely. Once cool, add the cooked salmon to the bowl with the smoked salmon and sour cream. Squeeze in the juice from the other lemon half and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve chilled with the bagel chips and garnish with chopped chives.

