Easy Sardine Parmigiana Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1.3 pounds|600 grams sardines, bones removed (you can ask your fishmonger to do this)

1 cup|165 grams semolina

2 cups|140 grams panko breadcrumbs

peanut oil, for frying

1 ½ pounds|700 grams whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 small shallot, diced

kosher salt, to taste

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

8 ounces|225 grams sliced provolone cheese

Directions

Make the tomato sauce: Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 4 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until thick, 20 minutes. Season with the salt and sugar and set aside. Whisk the semolina with 1 ½ cups|325 grams water in a medium bowl to form a batter. Place the panic in a separate bowl. Dip the sardines in the batter, taking care to cover them completely, then in the panko. Transfer to a baking sheet. Heat the oven to 375°F|190°C. Heat 2-inches peanut oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F|180°C. Working in batches, cook the sardines until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish and season with salt. Top the sardines with the tomato sauce and then a layer of the cheese. Bake until the cheese is bubbling and golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately

