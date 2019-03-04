Easy Shrimp and Grits Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the grits:

2 ½ cups|615 ml whole milk

1 cup|180 grams grits

¾ pound|350 grams grated sharp cheddar

8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the shrimp:

1 pound|450 grams jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

2 medium yellow onions, diced

4 garlic cloves, smashed

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

¼ cup|80 grams ketchup

¼ cup|60 ml sherry

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon Tabasco

1 lemon

finely chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

Make the grits: Bring the milk and 2 ½ cups|592 ml water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the grits and lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick and creamy, 12 minutes. Stir in the cheese and butter and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Season the shrimp all over with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and season with salt and pepper. Cook until just soft, 5 minutes, then add in the garlic and red pepper. Cook, stirring, until the garlic softens and you can smash it with a fork, 7 minutes. Stir in the ketchup, sherry, Worcestershire sauce, and tabasco, then add in the shrimp. Cook, flipping the shrimp once, until the shrimp are cooked through and pink, 4 minutes. Squeeze the lemon over the top and set aside. To serve, divide the grits among four bowls. Top each with some shrimp and garnish with parsley.

