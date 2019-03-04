Easy Shrimp and Grits Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the grits:
2 ½ cups|615 ml whole milk
1 cup|180 grams grits
¾ pound|350 grams grated sharp cheddar
8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the shrimp:
1 pound|450 grams jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
3 tablespoons grapeseed oil
2 medium yellow onions, diced
4 garlic cloves, smashed
1 red pepper, thinly sliced
¼ cup|80 grams ketchup
¼ cup|60 ml sherry
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon Tabasco
1 lemon
finely chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions
- Make the grits: Bring the milk and 2 ½ cups|592 ml water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the grits and lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick and creamy, 12 minutes. Stir in the cheese and butter and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.
- Season the shrimp all over with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and season with salt and pepper. Cook until just soft, 5 minutes, then add in the garlic and red pepper. Cook, stirring, until the garlic softens and you can smash it with a fork, 7 minutes. Stir in the ketchup, sherry, Worcestershire sauce, and tabasco, then add in the shrimp. Cook, flipping the shrimp once, until the shrimp are cooked through and pink, 4 minutes. Squeeze the lemon over the top and set aside.
- To serve, divide the grits among four bowls. Top each with some shrimp and garnish with parsley.
