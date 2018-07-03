Easy Shrimp Po’ Boy Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
canola oil, for frying
2 tablespoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons cayenne
2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 ½ teaspoons white pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup cornmeal
1 cup|237 ml buttermilk
1 pound|454 grams peeled and deveined shrimp
1 white french baguette
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups finely shredded iceberg lettuce
½ cup finely sliced onion
2 vine-ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F.
- In a medium bowl, mix the paprika, cayenne, 1 teaspoon salt, the white pepper, oregano, and garlic powder. In another bowl, mix the remaining salt with the flour and cornmeal. Place the buttermilk in a separate bowl.
- Working with 1 shrimp at a time, dust the shrimp in the spice blend, then dip it into the buttermilk, then coat it completely in the flour. Working in batches, fry the shrimp until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt.
- Cut the ends of baguette to form 2 (10-inch) rolls. Layer butter and mayonnaise on the insides of the bread, then layer the sandwich with lettuce, onion, tomato, and the fried shrimp. Serve immediately.
