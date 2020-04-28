Easy Sloppy Joe Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 pound|450 grams ground beef

1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup|300 grams ketchup

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ teaspoons yellow mustard

½ teaspoon chile flakes

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons|44 grams unsalted butter, melted

6 large hamburger buns

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the beef and cook, breaking it up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, until evenly browned all over, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the bell pepper and onion and cook until soft, 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute longer. Add the ketchup, brown sugar, salt, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, chile flakes, and ⅓ cup|65 ml water and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring, until thick, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high. Spread butter on the inside of the buns and place butter side down on the skillet. Cook buns until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Top the inside bottom of each bun with some sloppy joe mixture and top with the other bun, then serve.

