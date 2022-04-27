Easy Sosis Bandari Recipe

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

7 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pounds|680 grams russet potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 (10.3 ounces|292 gram) package hot dogs, cut into 1/2-inch thick rounds

1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and diced

1 yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon hot paprika

½ teaspoon turmeric

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup|225 grams labne

2 ounces|55 grams crumbled feta

2 lemons

2 ounces|55 grams baby arugula

1 cup|15 grams parsley leaves

½ cup|10 grams dill

1 baguette

DIRECTIONS

Heat 4 tablespoons of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden all over, about 25 minutes. Move the potatoes over to one side of the pan, then add an additional 1 tablespoon of oil and the hot dogs and cook until the dogs are golden and plump, about 3 minutes. Stir in the bell pepper and onion and cook until soft, about 4 minutes more, then stir in the spices and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes, then add ¼ cup|60 ml water and cook until thick, 1 to 2 minutes more, then season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. In a small bowl, mix the labne with the feta. Zest in the lemons and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use. In a medium bowl, toss the arugula with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and the herbs. Squeeze in the juice of the lemons and season with salt and pepper. To serve, cut the baguette crosswise evenly into four pieces, then slice each piece in half lengthwise. Spread the labne mixture on the insides of the slices of bread, then top the bottom half of each piece of baguette with the sosis bandari and the herb salad. Finish with the top half of the baguette and get into it.

