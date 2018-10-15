Easy Steamed Mussels Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 shallots, finely diced
2 pounds|1 kilogram cleaned blue mussels
½ cup|120 ml white wine
2 green chilis, thinly sliced
2 red chiles, thinly sliced
2 ribs celery, finely diced
½ bunch cilantro
1 dash fish sauce
fresh bread, to serve
Directions
- Clean the mussels in plenty of water. Discard the ones who don’t close or are broken.
- Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until translucent, 3 minutes. Add the mussels, wine, chiles, and celery and cover. Cook until the mussels have opened, 10 minutes. Pour the mussels into a deep bowl and spoon the vegetables on top, discarding any mussels that did not open. Serve with some crunchy bread on the side.
