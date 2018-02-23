Easy Stir-Fried Japanese Eggplant Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 ½ pounds|675 grams Japanese eggplant, sliced on the bias

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons toasted white sesame seeds

1 red chili, stemmed and thinly sliced

2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Directions

Mix the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and set aside. Heat the canola oil in a wok over medium-high. Add the eggplant and cook, stirring, until golden and soft, about 5 minutes. Add the soy sauce and cook for 1 to 2 minutes longer. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and cook another 1 minute. Stir in the remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Cook 1 minute longer, then transfer to a platter to serve.

