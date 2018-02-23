Easy Stir-Fried Japanese Eggplant Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 teaspoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 ½ pounds|675 grams Japanese eggplant, sliced on the bias
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 teaspoons toasted white sesame seeds
1 red chili, stemmed and thinly sliced
2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
Directions
- Mix the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and set aside.
- Heat the canola oil in a wok over medium-high. Add the eggplant and cook, stirring, until golden and soft, about 5 minutes. Add the soy sauce and cook for 1 to 2 minutes longer. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and cook another 1 minute. Stir in the remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Cook 1 minute longer, then transfer to a platter to serve.
