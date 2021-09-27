Easy Tomato and Eggplant Shakshuka Recipe

Serves 4 to 5

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS



½ cup plus 2 tablespoons|147 ml olive oil

4 garlic cloves, 3 peeled and smashed, 1 only peeled and left whole

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 small jalapeño or fresno chile, finely diced

¼ cup|10 grams plus 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, finely chopped, plus fresh leaves for garnish

¼ cup|10 grams plus 1 tablespoon fresh parsley leaves and tender stems, finely chopped, plus fresh leaves for garnish

3 ½ tablespoons ground coriander

1 ¾ teaspoons ground ginger

1 ¾ teaspoons smoked paprika

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans crushed tomatoes

4 ounces|120 grams Hungarian wax peppers or corbaci peppers

6 fairytale eggplant, halved lengthwise and scored

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

5 large eggs

pita bread, for serving

2 tablespoons chopped parsley, cilantro, and/or mint

4 ounces|113 grams crumbled feta

DIRECTIONS

Make the sauce: Heat ¼ cup|60 ml oil in a large, shallow saucepan over medium-high. Add the smashed garlic, the onion, and jalapeño and cook until soft,about 6 minutes. Add ¼ cup|10 grams each cilantro and parsley and cook for 1 minute, then stir in the coriander, ginger, paprika, cumin, and turmeric and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and simmer until slightly thick, 40 to 45 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm. Heat the oven to broil. Toss the Hungarian wax or corbaci peppers with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt. Broil until slightly charred, 7 to 8 minutes. Cut into 1-inch pieces and set aside. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the eggplant, scored-side down, and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook about 2 minutes more, then season with salt and pepper and set aside. Toss the tomatoes with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper and finely grate in the remaining whole garlic clove. Heat the oven to 350°F. Make 5 wells in the sauce with the back of a spoon. Crack one of the eggs into a small bowl. Slide the egg into one of the sauce wells and repeat with the remaining eggs. (Again, you may use more or fewer eggs depending on the size of your pan. Each well must be distinct, without touching, so that the eggs can poach gently in the sauce.) Nestle the peppers in among the sauce as well as the eggplant. Allow the eggs to simmer in the sauce on the stovetop for about 4 minutes until the whites are just beginning to set. In the meantime, wrap the pita in foil. Place the saucepan and the pita in the oven and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks remain runny, 6 to 8 minutes. Crumble the feta over the shakshuka and sprinkle with the remaining chopped herbs. Garnish with the herb leaves and the tomatoes and their juices. Serve with the warm pita. You are now ready to rip n’ dip!

