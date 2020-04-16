Easy Tres Leches Cake Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

16 tablespoons|226 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing

2 cups|315 grams all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 cups|467 grams granulated sugar

8 large eggs

1 vanilla pod, seeds scraped and saved, pod discarded

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

1 (14-ounce|395-gram) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (12-ounce|375-gram) can evaporated milk

½ cup|70 grams confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with butter and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the granulated sugar and the butter. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, making sure each is fully incorporated before adding another, then add half of the vanilla seeds and mix to combine. Slowly beat in the dry ingredients until incorporated, then pour into the prepared baking dish. Bake until golden on top and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool completely, then remove the cake from the springform pan and place on a baking sheet. Meanwhile, whisk the ½ cup|120 ml heavy cream, the sweetened condensed milk, and the evaporated milk together in a medium bowl. Poke holes all over the cake, about 1-inch apart and ¾ deep. Pour the filling into the holes. Make the frosting: In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk together the other half of vanilla seeds, the remaining ½ cup|120 ml of cream, and the confectioners’ sugar. Beat on high until stiff peaks form. Spread evenly over the top of the cake and dust evenly with cinnamon to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .