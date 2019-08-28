Easy Vegan Nachos Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|85 grams raw cashews

1 large carrot, peeled and roughly chopped (about 4 ounces|118 grams)

1 large orange sweet potato, peeled and roughly chopped (about 9 ½ ounces|270 grams)

¾ cup|200 ml cashew milk

1 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

3 avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and diced

½ cup|125 ml avocado oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 (10-ounce|283 gram) bag Beyond Meat crumbles

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 (17.5-ounce|496 gram) bag tortilla chips

3 pickled jalapeños, thinly sliced

2 large tomatoes, cored and diced

1 lime

fresh cilantro leaves

Videos by VICE

Directions

Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and add the cashews. Remove from the heat and let sit for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cover the carrot and sweet potato with water and add 2 tablespoons salt. Bring to a boil and cook until soft, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain, and transfer to a high-powered blender along with the cashew milk, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1 avocado. Drain the cashews, discarding the water, and add those to the blender as well. Purée until smooth and, with the motor running, stream in the avocado oil and ¾ cup water. Season with salt and transfer to a saucepan. Keep warm over low heat. Heat the canola oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the meat, the remaining ½ teaspoon cayenne, the garlic salt, and the onion powder and ½ cup water. Bring to a simmer and cook until warmed through and the water has reduced, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm over low heat. Assemble the nachos: Layer ⅓ of the tortilla chips on a tray or platter. Top with ⅓ of the cheese, ⅓ of the meat, ⅓ of the jalapenos, ⅓ of the tomatoes, and ⅓ of the remaining avocados. Repeat with remaining ingredients and top with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .