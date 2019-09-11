Easy Whole Grilled Eggplant Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 prosperosa eggplant
2 Japanese eggplant, 1 thinly sliced into rounds, one peeled and roughly chopped
6 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 Sungold tomatoes
6 ground cherries
bronze fennel, for garnish
edible flowers, for garnish
Directions
- Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the roughly chopped eggplant and cook until soft, 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a blender along with the ground cherries, tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, and ¼ cup|60 ml water. Blend until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Set the dressing aside.
- Place the sliced eggplant into the water and cook until just tender, 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate and season with salt.
- Meanwhile, place the eggplant directly over the flame of a gas burner and cook, turning occasionally, until charred and soft in some places, but harder in others, about 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and butterfly the eggplant, opening it up like a book. Season all over with salt and pepper. Drizzle with the sauce and garnish with the sliced eggplant, bronze fennel, and the flowers.
