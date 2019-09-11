Easy Whole Grilled Eggplant Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 prosperosa eggplant

2 Japanese eggplant, 1 thinly sliced into rounds, one peeled and roughly chopped

6 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 Sungold tomatoes

6 ground cherries

bronze fennel, for garnish

edible flowers, for garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the roughly chopped eggplant and cook until soft, 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a blender along with the ground cherries, tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, and ¼ cup|60 ml water. Blend until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Set the dressing aside. Place the sliced eggplant into the water and cook until just tender, 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate and season with salt. Meanwhile, place the eggplant directly over the flame of a gas burner and cook, turning occasionally, until charred and soft in some places, but harder in others, about 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and butterfly the eggplant, opening it up like a book. Season all over with salt and pepper. Drizzle with the sauce and garnish with the sliced eggplant, bronze fennel, and the flowers.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .