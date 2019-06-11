Easy Zucchini Pesto Recipe

Makes about 1 ¾ cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup|177 ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 zucchini, seeds and fibers removed, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 10 ounces|275 grams)

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup|30 grams packed basil

⅓ cup|30 grams toasted walnuts

1 lemon, zested and juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup|55 grams parmesan cheese

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the zucchini and sautée 6 minutes, or until golden-brown. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Transfer the zucchini, along with the basil, walnuts, lemon juice and zest, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes, to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to combine. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Remove from food processor and fold in the Parmesan cheese. Season to taste. Pesto will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.

