Eat Christmas Dinner at the Hogwarts Great Hall

If family Christmas barbeques with estranged distant relatives usually make you want to slip into an invisibility cloak and drown your sorrows in Hog’s Head Brew and Berry Ocky Rot, this might be good news for you. This year you can actually eat Christmas dinner in the Hogwarts Great Hall. Just like in the movies! In this one-night only event, Warner Bros Studio London is opening up the doors to the iconic Hogwarts dining room used in the film series, which will be decorated with original props from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. There will be flaming Christmas puddings, hams studded with cherries and, yep, you guessed it… your very own wand waiting for you at your table.

Dig into drinks and canapés before taking on the first two courses of your Christmas dinner, which include a ham hock and broad bean terrine, and roast turkey stuffed with cranberry and sausage (vegetarian options are also available). After dinner, you’ll be taken on a studio tour where you’ll be able to explore the Gryffindor common room and Weasley’s kitchen at The Burrow, eat dessert at Platform 9 ¾ next to the original Hogwarts Express, drink Butterbeer in the backlot café, walk up Diagon Alley, and even admire the Hogwarts castle covered in snow. Don’t worry, our inner pre-teen is squealing louder than a Howler too.

Videos by VICE

Understandably, this magical experience is going to set you back a fair few Galleons—almost $500AUD to be exact. And that’s not including travel to London (lucky for you if your other car is a broomstick). You can find out more info and book a ticket here.

Related:

Dutch Masterpiece Is Turned Into A Harry Potter-like Animated Still Life

These Videos Mix Harry Potter Fantasy With Dali’s Perverse Surrealism

Build An Audible Memory Chest [Instructables How-To]