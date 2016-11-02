Eat, Drink, Be Merry: Here’s Streets of Laredo’s Video for “Silly Bones”

The video for “Silly Bones” begins with this quote:
“Your past is a skeleton, walking one step behind you. And your future is a skeleton walking one step in front of you. Maybe you don’t wear a watch, but your skeletons do. They always know what time it is.”
What does this mean? Well according to Dave Gibson from the New Zealand-born, Brooklyn-based band the takeaway is: “Life is short yo, so eat, drink and be merry because under all this surface stuff is a bunch of delicate bones, finite, and they’re keeping track.”
Videos by VICE
Words to live by! “Silly Bones” is actually one of the finest cuts from this quintet, sparky but a little melancholy, hummable and capable of putting a spring in your step. As for the video, the band are noticeably absent, replaced by the Liu family, going about their day to day.
Being that the band weren’t available to be in the video due to scheduling, this gave me the opportunity to craft a completely narrative concept,” explains director Daniel Henry. “In coming up with the idea, I knew I wanted to work with a real family to create a pseudo documentary that also inserted a lot of my own personal weirdness. The Liu family was a blast to work with and they were very open to share with us.”
Catch them on the road with Nick Valensi’s band CRX (you know him—the guitarist from The Strokes, read our interview with him here), but first watch this.
The Streets of Laredo Tour Dates
11/7 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge
11/9 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
11/10 Minneapolis, MN Triple Rock
11/11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
11/12 Detroit, MI El Club
11/14 Toronto, ON The Great Hall
11/15 Albany, NY The Hollow
11/16 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall
11/18 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
11/19 Philadelphia, PA Coda
11/20 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
11/29 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge
11/30 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret
12/1 Seattle, WA Chop Suey
12/3 San Francisco, CA Slim’s
12/5 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room @ The Observatory
12/6 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom
12/7 San Diego, CA Casbah
12/8 Phoenix, CA Crescent Ballroom
12/10 Austin, TX Emo’s
12/11 Dallas, TX Tree’s
12/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
12/14 El Paso, TX LowBrow Palace
12/15 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
12/17 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ The Hard Rock Hotel