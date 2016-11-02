Eat, Drink, Be Merry: Here’s Streets of Laredo’s Video for “Silly Bones”

The video for “Silly Bones” begins with this quote:



“Your past is a skeleton, walking one step behind you. And your future is a skeleton walking one step in front of you. Maybe you don’t wear a watch, but your skeletons do. They always know what time it is.”



What does this mean? Well according to Dave Gibson from the New Zealand-born, Brooklyn-based band the takeaway is: “Life is short yo, so eat, drink and be merry because under all this surface stuff is a bunch of delicate bones, finite, and they’re keeping track.”

Words to live by! “Silly Bones” is actually one of the finest cuts from this quintet, sparky but a little melancholy, hummable and capable of putting a spring in your step. As for the video, the band are noticeably absent, replaced by the Liu family, going about their day to day.

Being that the band weren’t available to be in the video due to scheduling, this gave me the opportunity to craft a completely narrative concept,” explains director Daniel Henry. “In coming up with the idea, I knew I wanted to work with a real family to create a pseudo documentary that also inserted a lot of my own personal weirdness. The Liu family was a blast to work with and they were very open to share with us.”

Catch them on the road with Nick Valensi’s band CRX (you know him—the guitarist from The Strokes, read our interview with him here​​​), but first watch this.

The Streets of Laredo Tour Dates



11/7 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

11/9 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

11/10 Minneapolis, MN Triple Rock

11/11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

11/12 Detroit, MI El Club

11/14 Toronto, ON The Great Hall

11/15 Albany, NY The Hollow

11/16 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

11/18 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

11/19 Philadelphia, PA Coda

11/20 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

11/29 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

11/30 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

12/1 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

12/3 San Francisco, CA Slim’s

12/5 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room @ The Observatory

12/6 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

12/7 San Diego, CA Casbah

12/8 Phoenix, CA Crescent Ballroom

12/10 Austin, TX Emo’s

12/11 Dallas, TX Tree’s

12/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

12/14 El Paso, TX LowBrow Palace

12/15 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

12/17 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ The Hard Rock Hotel