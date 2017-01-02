This Vegan Sandwich Is the Best Way to Do Meat-Free BBQ

Don’t be fooled by the highly sus sunflower-seed loaf your college roommate used to make. Vegan food is super legit.

Fire up the grill (which we’re hoping you’ve been giving some proper attention this summer) and make Chef Chris Rubinstein‘s exceptionally delicious—and totally plant-based—mushroom sandwich. First, he smokes and pulls trumpet mushrooms to give them a delightfully meaty texture. Then, he douses them with barbecue sauce, lightly caramelizes them, and tops them with a homemade spicy kale slaw on a nice big bun.

Just don’t forget some extra napkins. You’re about to get your guilt-free Carl’s Jr. commercial on.