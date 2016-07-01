Eat Like Action Bronson in Copenhagen and Order the Horse Meat

On Wednesday evening, MUNCHIES’ favorite rapper Action Bronson took to the Avalon stage at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival and absolutely destroyed it. Bam Bam walked on stage with a soccer shirt from the Copenhagen hippie commune Christiania tied around his head, and delivered a blazing performance alongside his trusted allies, Meyhem Lauren and The Alchemist.

But if you’re globetrotting hip hop/food heroes, you need fuel up. So to keep the energy levels going, Bronson and the gang went straight off the stage and into an impromptu Roskilde dining session.

While Roskilde had laid on an impressive backstage feast for its performers, featuring a smorgasbord of organic greens and charcuterie from Bæst and Manfreds, Bam Bam was in the mood for a more freewheeling street food session before heading back to Copenhagen.

Action discovered a delicious Korean bulgogi bowl of cured organic beef marinated in soy and ginger with onions and garlic that was served in a paper cone with rice, lettuce, and chili sauce. His grunts of approval were easily enough to convince Meyhem to also sample the Korean treats.

Then it was time for pad krapow moe, a quintessential Thai dish with spicy minced pork, industrious amounts of chili and fresh basil, and a fried egg on top with an unctuous, runny yolk. It was all cooked up by Kiin Kiin, which normally does Michelin-starred Thai food in Copenhagen, but also masters casual cooking. Their fiery chicken red curry is not to be missed. The street food globe then spun from Asia to South America and Brazilian cabidela for Mr. Baklava, which consisted of grilled chicken breast, rice, pumpkin, and chili.

Brazilian cabidela, a mixture of grilled chicken, rice, pumpkin, and chili.

Action also got a taste of the festival’s most curious culinary treat: a “cowboy toast” made with toasted sourdough bread, braised onions, pickled cucumbers, tarragon mayo, and horse meat. It was served up by the good people from Roskilde’s annual agricultural show, with the enticing tagline: “Eat a horse, of course.”

Cowboy toast

That was hard to argue against. The marriage of sweetly spiced horse meat and tangy pickles was a number one hit with Action, so he called the whole team over to have a go at the equine snack. The minced horse meat was mixed together with organic root vegetables and turned into a juicy patty that was reminiscent of the best damn meatloaf you mom never cooked.

While the next band on stage was busy sound checking their saxophones, the Bam Bam backstage street food party continued with a vegan burger from the café Mikuna in Aarhus. A light, brioche-like bun packed with a beef-free steak, fried onion rings and chili jam was the last bite for Bronson and crew before they headed out into the festival to catch Vince Staples play at the Pavilion stage.

Oh, and of course the evening continued back home in Copenhagen with a bit of vintage Vesterbro street food, but you will have to wait until the next Copenhagen episode of Fuck, That’s Delicious to see how that all went down.