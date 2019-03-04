Eat Your Way Through Hill Country’s Best Barbecue at Hot Luck Festival in May

Austin’s got a few things down: live music, damn good barbecue, and festivals that make everyone who skipped them a little jealous. Put all those things together and you’ve got our favorite way to spend Memorial Day weekend. Get your dancing shoes and your appetite ready, because Hot Luck Festival is back.

Photography by Alison Narro

From May 23 to 26, Hot Luck Festival is four days of foot-stomping beats, all the meat you can eat, and backyard block party vibes. If you’re a fan of chugging a frosty beer on a hot day, surrounded by a cloud of barbecue smells and new best friends, Hot Luck is for you.

Videos by VICE

Photography by Alison Narro

Photography by Alison Narro

Aside from fun folks from all over and locals who know how to get a little weird, you’ll find the country’s best chefs serving up barbecue and all their favorite riffs on flame-grilled cooking. Aside from Austin’s acclaimed Aaron Franklin (one of Hot Luck’s masterminds), meet Matty Matheson, Alon Shaya, Gabriel Rucker, Katie Button, Chris Bianco, and so many more.

Photography by Julia Keim

Photography by Jackie Lee Young

If that hasn’t got you convinced, check out MUNCHIES culinary director Farideh Sadeghin’s Hot Luck trip last year. Be warned: From barbecue sandwiches to racks of ribs, this video will definitely make you hungry, and probably have you craving a cold one, too. Just another reason to get your ass to Austin.

Find the full lineup and more information here, and get your tickets while they’re hot. Your cutoff Levi’s and cowboy boots haven’t seen a party this good in years.