Eating Alone Is Really Bad for Older Adults, Study Finds

Eating alone can be a peaceful, almost meditative experience. But that’s internally. Externally, it looks pretty sad. There is now some medical evidence suggesting that eating alone might be an indicator of concerning health issues in seniors.

A massive review of 24 studies across 10 countries shows that seniors who regularly dine solo consistently eat worse, lose more weight, and slide faster toward frailty than those who share meals. Eating alone resulted in a measurable, noticeable decline in physical health.

The research, published in the journal Appetite, found that when dining alone, the first thing to go was healthy food. Older adults skip fruits, vegetables, and protein, going straight to fatty, unhealthy food, often premade meals that are rich in fats, carbs, and are generally ultra-processed.

As mentioned, this was a meta-analysis of several studies. One of them, hailing from Taiwan, found that men who eat alone eat vegetables about twice a day, while those who share a meal with someone else eat them close to 2.5 times a day. A Swedish study of seniors who dine alone found that they were 32 percent less likely to eat any vegetables.

Cooking or sharing a meal with someone else makes you more likely to want a balanced meal. Shared meals nudge people to eat a little more, put a little more effort into their meals, and care more about the quality of their meals.

Why Is Eating Alone So Bad For You?

Long-term studies of tens of thousands of older adults found that solo diners were up to 29 percent more likely to lose significant weight. This is probably a good time to be reminded that not all weight loss is created equal.

There is such a thing as healthy and unhealthy weight loss. Weight loss while seniors were solo dining was on the negative end, as it was associated with declining health and reduced independence.

Because the less healthy you are from eating poorly, the more you require assistance, thus making you less independent, which is probably what you thought you were being when you were eating a ton of junk by yourself.

The researchers say that healthcare providers should start asking older patients about not just what they’re eating but who they are eating with. Friends? Family? A weekly dinner date might be a lot better than eating by yourself for weeks on end.

That meal won’t just be nourishing for your body, but for your soul, for your mental health. It’s preventative medicine disguised as dinner.