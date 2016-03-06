Eating Meat Really Will Make You Feel More Full

The somewhat recent rise of Paleo dieters has often been met with confusion (eat like a caveman?) or downright disdain (seriously, eat like a caveman?). But all that might be about to change, thanks to the work of one group of researchers.

A meta-study recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has found once and for all that consuming foods rich in protein does, in fact, actually make people feel more full. Although many have long touted protein as a key component to both weight loss and appetite suppression, there was little scientific data to back up the claims—that is, until now.

The study’s authors utilized meta-analysis—the process of combing through findings from numerous independent studies—to discover just exactly what effect protein has on the feeling of fullness. After analyzing thousands of studies on the subject, they selected five independent studies to focus on. The studies had a single commonality: they had asked the subjects to fast before giving them protein and then monitored the subjects’ appetites. Then the researchers looked at an additional 28 papers to confirm their findings.

Richard Mattes, a professor of nutrition at Purdue, says the bottom line is this: “Our paper did show that indeed, higher protein intake led to greater sensations of fullness.”

That being said, you might just want to hold off a bit before you gut your pantry and turn it into a bonafide shrine to all things protein. Mattes says more research is needed to say exactly which types of protein lead to increased satiety. Whether vegetable proteins, as in a plate of rice and beans, or powdered proteins, typically consumed by drinking a shake, will do the trick are still unanswered questions.

In any event, this is considered an important study in that it reveals this: something other than fiber will in fact fill you up.