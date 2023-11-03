Eating Schnitzels As Big as Your Head at Sydney’s Una’s

Experiencing the culinary delicacies of central Europe might seem far-fetched when you live at the ass-end of the world in Australia.

But at Una’s in Darlinghurst, Sydney, the foods of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Hungary await.

Una’s – named after an woman who opened the institution – has been serving up schnitzels, goulash, apfelstrudel and other cultural dishes since 1970. Washed down with a cold wheat bar, the restaurant takes you right into the heart of Central Europe.

Current owner Peter Van Rijn has been at Una’s for 23 years and owes the restaurant’s longevity to its commitment to tradition, authentic and homey food.

While Peter recalls a customer claiming Una’s as home to the “worst collection of alpine art ever”, the food on offer is what makes this place an institution.

VICE’s Arielle Richards spoke to Peter and his daughter Martika about the history of Una’s, the protective forces that keep Una’s alive and the best thing on the menu.

