Eating This Food Before Bed Might Be Giving You Nightmares

There used to be a quaint, cozy collective mental image that would pop up in movies, TV shows, and cartoons throughout the 20th century. Someone snuggling up in bed with their long PJs, possibly sporting a droopy sleeping hat, sipping on a warm mug of milk before drifting off into a peaceful slumber. What we never saw was the dark side of that cozy tableau. We never saw the vicious dairy-induced nightmares that cartoon character had that night.

Because, according to science, a little pre-bed dairy can lead directly to a long night of horrifying visions.

Publishing their findings in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers led by psychologist and professor emeritus Russ Powell at MacEwan University surveyed over 1,000 college students about their sleep and diet habits. They found that those with food allergies, specifically lactose intolerance, were more likely to report frequent nightmares and poor sleep.

A little nibble of pre-bed cheese might be guaranteeing that you’re going to shoot up in bed in a full sweat at three in the morning.

Powell has a history of studying how late-night snacking affects sleep. A decade ago, his team surveyed a smaller group and found 20 percent of people linked weird dreams to late-night eating, especially dairy.

The new study aimed to replicate those results and dig deeper into the why. Only 5.5 percent of respondents directly blamed food for the contents of their dreams, but those who did blamed dairy, spicy food, and sweets. The lactose-intolerant reported having more unpleasant, vivid dreams paired with poor sleep.

It all has to do with gastrointestinal distress. If your body doesn’t do well with dairy in your waking life, it’ll disrupt your REM cycle when you’re asleep. That’s the theory, at least, and it tracks with how other forms of pain, like menstrual cramps, have been shown to increase bad dreams, too.

As is often the case with these kinds of studies, a lot more research is needed to confirm these results, but if you’re prone to vivid nightmares, maybe you should conduct an audit on your late-night snacking habits. Surely, there are better options than dual-wielding string cheese tubes.