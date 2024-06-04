All the Best Outfits at Ecco2k and Yung Lean’s Sydney Show

Last Friday night Sydney’s drainers were treated to a showcase of Scandinavian avant-garde royalty at the Sydney Opera House.
Headlined by Ecco2k and Yung Lean [performing under his side project, jonatonleandoer96] and supported by Japanese pop-star Aya Gloomy, Swedish DJ duo oqboqo and Scandinavian Star, and Frederik Valentin, who backed Leandoer’s crooning ballads – the all-star esoteric lineup was conjured by the collective dreams of every drainer, emo, hype beast, sad boy and fashion girl across the eastern seaboard.
The show was touching. Surrounded by stinky boys seemingly brought to tears by Ecco2k’s emotive pixie singing, there was howling, impassioned chorus from all sides, an adorable emo couple in front of us with their arms thrown about one another’s shoulders, swaying and jumping, kids in their finest Bape and suits with ties and shaggy, long hair.
But who are Sydney’s drainers? VICE was there to meet them, photograph them, and ask them the important questions: what’s your name and occupation?
NAME: @oxiiboi
OCCUPATION: “Prostitute and I sell clothes”
NAME: @wwabisabi01
OCCUPATION: “Studying finance and I’m about to launch ‘trashgal’”
NAME: @carousel.iii
OCCUPATION: “I work at a banh mi shop”
NAME: @ecilaeel, @prettyappa
OCCUPATION: “graphic designer/mum”, “web dev”
NAME: @jemi.gale, @sugarmamaxoxoxo
OCCUPATION: “popstar”, “food science… biggest blueberry inventor”
NAME: @ennar1a, @zacm00r3
OCCUPATION: “musician”, “boyfriend/ girlfriend’s manager”
NAME: j.starr.io
OCCUPATION: “opshop/ artist”
NAME: @kiren.cameron
OCCUPATION: “computer science student”
NAME: @timsfantasyworld, @cheriej
OCCUPATION: “software engineer”, “lawyer”
NAME: @xmuchuan
OCCUPATION: “marketing”
NAME: @sh4nnych
OCCUPATION: “student”
NAME: @oundsayoybay
OCCUPATION: “music student :’(“
NAME: @_augustin
OCCUPATION: “skate shop employee/ I produce music”
NAME: @g0thangelgirl, @a.person.called.caitlyn
OCCUPATION: “retired body piercer”, “body piercer”
NAME: @kurt____johnson, @gabrealmarial
OCCUPATION: “part-time fgg*”, “???”
NAME: @rari.ferrarri, @kindergartendj
OCCUPATION: rari FERRARRI <3, kindergarten DJ
Arielle Richards is the multimedia reporter at VICE Australia, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.