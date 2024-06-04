VICE
All the Best Outfits at Ecco2k and Yung Lean’s Sydney Show

sydney draingang... all photos by Arielle Richards
Last Friday night Sydney’s drainers were treated to a showcase of Scandinavian avant-garde royalty at the Sydney Opera House.

Headlined by Ecco2k and Yung Lean [performing under his side project, jonatonleandoer96] and supported by Japanese pop-star Aya Gloomy, Swedish DJ duo oqboqo and Scandinavian Star, and Frederik Valentin, who backed Leandoer’s crooning ballads – the all-star esoteric lineup was conjured by the collective dreams of every drainer, emo, hype beast, sad boy and fashion girl across the eastern seaboard.

The show was touching. Surrounded by stinky boys seemingly brought to tears by Ecco2k’s emotive pixie singing, there was howling, impassioned chorus from all sides, an adorable emo couple in front of us with their arms thrown about one another’s shoulders, swaying and jumping, kids in their finest Bape and suits with ties and shaggy, long hair.

But who are Sydney’s drainers? VICE was there to meet them, photograph them, and ask them the important questions: what’s your name and occupation?

NAME: @oxiiboi

OCCUPATION: “Prostitute and I sell clothes”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@oxiiboi [photo: Arielle Richards]
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@oxiiboi [photo: Arielle Richards]

NAME: @wwabisabi01

OCCUPATION: “Studying finance and I’m about to launch ‘trashgal’”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@wwabisabi01 [photo: arielle richards]
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@wwabisabi01 [photo: arielle richards]

NAME: @carousel.iii

OCCUPATION: “I work at a banh mi shop”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@carousel.iii
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@carousel.iii

NAME: @ecilaeel, @prettyappa

OCCUPATION: “graphic designer/mum”, “web dev”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@ecila_eel, @pretty_appa
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@ecila_eel, @pretty_appa

NAME: @jemi.gale, @sugarmamaxoxoxo

OCCUPATION: “popstar”, “food science… biggest blueberry inventor”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@jemi.gale, @sugarmamaxoxoxo
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@jemi.gale, @sugarmamaxoxoxo

NAME: @ennar1a, @zacm00r3

OCCUPATION: “musician”, “boyfriend/ girlfriend’s manager”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@ennar1a, @zacm00r3
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@ennar1a, @zacm00r3
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@ennar1a, @zacm00r3

NAME: j.starr.io

OCCUPATION: “opshop/ artist”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
j.starr.io
yung lean ecco2k sydney
j.starr.io
yung lean ecco2k sydney
j.starr.io

NAME: @kiren.cameron

OCCUPATION: “computer science student”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@kiren.cameron
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@kiren.cameron

NAME: @timsfantasyworld, @cheriej

OCCUPATION: “software engineer”, “lawyer”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@timsfantasyworld, @cheriej______
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@timsfantasyworld, @cheriej______

NAME: @xmuchuan

OCCUPATION: “marketing”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@xmuchuan
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@xmuchuan

NAME: @sh4nnych

OCCUPATION: “student”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@sh4nnych [photo by arielle richards]
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@sh4nnych [photo by arielle richards]

NAME: @oundsayoybay

OCCUPATION: “music student :’(“

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@oundsayoybay [photo by arielle richards]

NAME: @_augustin

OCCUPATION: “skate shop employee/ I produce music”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@_____augustin [photo by arielle richards]
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@_____augustin [photo by arielle richards]

NAME: @g0thangelgirl, @a.person.called.caitlyn

OCCUPATION: “retired body piercer”, “body piercer”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@g0thangelgirl, @a.person.called.caitlyn [photo: arielle richards]
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@g0thangelgirl, @a.person.called.caitlyn [photo: arielle richards]

NAME: @kurt____johnson, @gabrealmarial

OCCUPATION: “part-time fgg*”, “???”

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@kurt____johnson, @gabrealmarial [photo by arielle richards]

NAME: @rari.ferrarri, @kindergartendj

OCCUPATION: rari FERRARRI <3, kindergarten DJ

yung lean ecco2k sydney
@rari.ferrarri, @kindergartendj [photo by arielle richards]
yung lean ecco2k sydney
@rari.ferrarri, @kindergartendj [photo by arielle richards]

Arielle Richards is the multimedia reporter at VICE Australia, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

