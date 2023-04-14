I Tried the Echelon Stride-5s (and It’s the Peloton of Treadmills)

As every runner knows, running outdoors is infinitely superior to hitting the gym. The nature, sunshine, motivation to beat other runners attempting to glide past you—it’s all invigorating. That said, sometimes venturing out to the great outdoors just isn’t possible. Perhaps it’s too cold, hot, dark, or monsooning, which means we’ve gotta turn to the treadmill (which can sometimes feel like the “dreadmill”) if we want to stay on target. But it’s 2023! Who says the treadmill has to be terrible? What if I told you there’s a treadmill that doesn’t fit that stereotype? Say hola to the Echelon Stride-5s, a high-tech treadmill I recently had the pleasure of taking for a (literal) test run. Think of it as the Peloton of treadmills; here’s what sets it apart (and what it’s like to use it).

What’s the Echelon Stride-5s?

This treadmill is for dedicated runners that need a step up from run-of-the-mill (pun not intended) treadmills. You can expect to engage in smart features such as scenic workouts that simulate global nature trails, experience thousands of live and on-demand classes from over 60 instructors, and gather performance tracking on key workout data—all displayed on its 24-inch HD touchscreen. Further specs include integrated heart rate sensors, an extended running deck, 16 incline levels, speeds of up to 12.5 miles per hour, a built-in cooling fan, and a Duro50 Cushioned Suspension system to absorb impact. It’s Echelon’s most top-notch treadmill—especially when compared to its other Stride models.

Before we get too hyped up, it’s also important to note that it’s big, clocking in at 315 pounds and measuring 36 inches wide, 81 inches long, and 63 inches tall. Long story short, it’s for someone who has adequate space (i.e., if you’re living in a city apartment like we are, we strongly encourage taking measurements and planning out where you might fit something like this before adding it to your cart).

How does the Echelon Stride-5s work?

To use the treadmill’s smart features, you’ll need to sign up for its paid subscription plan (this is becoming the norm in the industry; you’ve probably encountered something similar if you own or have owned a Peloton). It costs $34.99 per month with its membership plan, but we think it’s well worth it if you want to reach your highest potential as a runner—and get the most out of your new investment. To get started, you’ll have to set up the plan through the Echelon Fit app, where you can add up to five users on one membership. While it may feel annoying to add another membership to your ever-growing stack of subscriptions (how many streaming services are we signed up for again?), you’ll unlock surprisingly useful features including scenic workouts that simulate global nature trails, thousands of live and on-demand classes from over 60 instructors, and performance tracking on key workout data.

If you don’t want to indulge in those features or deal with the subscription, the treadmill can fortunately still be operated via manual mode. When you’re taken to the login screen on the treadmill, sign in, but then sign out and press start. While you’ll be unable to see all of the aforementioned stats on the screen, you can still use the treadmill like any non-subscription machine—including, of course, adjusting the speed and incline with pre-programmed buttons. If you want to track your workout data, using a fitness tracker or smartwatch will come in handy no matter how deep you get into the Stride-5s’ features.

My experience using the Echelon Stride-5s

Being a runner who is training for a couple races and in need of a tech-savvy treadmill for when the weather is unaccommodating for running outdoors, I’ve found that the Echelon Stride-5s is an advanced piece of equipment that definitely elevates my home workout experience. Its preset speeds and inclines are easy to program and adjust resistance on-the-fly during a workout, whether you want to quickly increase to a 12% incline or speed up to seven miles per hour with the touch of a single button.

During the testing process, I tried about 10 classes, and I must say, the selection is extremely versatile. While some classes are endurance and sprinting challenges curated for marathon prep, other options include heart-rate-zone runs, hiking challenges, bootcamps, and interval training. Aside from cardio, the Stride-5s even offers strength training classes—including options focusing on pilates, core strength, and yoga—since the monitor is rotatable for when you want to cross train. The class selection even offers Therabody how-to sessions for its popular Theragun recovery massager, which is exceptionally cool since I’m a major stan for the mini 2.0 model.

My favorite classes are definitely the chill, scenic simulation runs—specifically the workouts along the Danube River in Vienna and in Crystal Cove State Park on the California coastline. These programs last 15 to 35 minutes and are on-demand, meaning you don’t have to strategically fit these in your schedule (unlike the live classes). Every class also has a leaderboard, meaning you can see how you rank virtually compared to others taking the same class as you—and kicking a stranger’s ass with your run time is a great form of motivation.

What’s tricky about the Echelon Stride-5s

I had a hard time figuring out how to connect the app to the treadmill (it’s Bluetooth-powered), so I’m here to school you. To connect, you have to first connect the treadmill to Wi-Fi and wake up the device by manually walking on the belt. Afterwards, you go to the “More” tab on the app, click “firmware”, and “connect device” after pressing the one and seven at the same time (the speed controls) on the treadmill. You should then be prompted to a login screen where you sign in to experience the *fitness magic*.

TL;DR: If you’re a somewhat serious runner looking to better your performance, the Echelon Stride-5s is for you. It will help you improve your speed, endurance, and strength as a runner, all while helping you to enjoy a virtual version of Mother Nature when it’s cold, rainy, or otherwise wack outside. With all of the accompanying classes (including those for cross-training) and high-tech features, this is one machine that actually might get us to stop thinking of treadmills as “dreadmills.”

Now, grab your Hokas, king.

The Echelon Stride-5s is available on Echelon’s website.

