Eclair Fifi to Oversee New LuckyMe Reissue Series

UK DJ Eclair Fifi will oversee a new reissue series from LuckyMe featuring alternative DJ mixes of 80s house, Italo and freestyle songs. Described as “drumapellas, percapellas and synthapellas,” the first release focuses on “Never Let Go,” a Chicago house track from Mickey Oliver of the Hot Mix 5 (a group of pioneering Chicago radio DJs) and singer Shanna Jae. The track appeared on Oliver’s album In-Ten-Si-T. Remixers for the reissue include Aden, Strip Steve and Air Max 97.

“We were sent a master to work with, recently digitised from the original 1987 tape. We didn’t touch Mickey’s original file,” Eclair Fifi said in a statement to Resident Advisor about acquiring the song’s “drumapella.” The Never Let Go reissue will drop in July.

Videos by VICE

Stream the original track below.