Awe-Inspiring Music Video Takes You on a Tour of Outer Space

Inside nearly every one of us is a 5 year old who’s just pissed that we didn’t end up becoming astronauts. It may be too late to live out that dream, but it’s not too late to watch Mickael le Goff‘s music video for Robot Koch‘s Eclipse, which really is the next best thing. Comprised of real images of space culled from NASA, ESA and GoogleEarth, the video takes you on a tour of the solar system, showing you the big-name attractions like Saturn’s rings, as well as the out-of-the-way clusters of stars that only locals know. Check it out below.

