“Eco Flamethrowers” Fire-Paint in Slow Motion

There are people who like to play with fires, or rather, start them: your novice pyromaniacs, your garden variety arsonists. And then there are the people who literally play with fire—like the collective Spark Fire Dance, who describe themselves as “eco flamethrowers.”

Based in Bristol, the European Green Capital of 2015, Spark Fire Dance have just released an incendiary slow-motion video of fire dancing. And here’s the thing: this “magic of fire” pyrotechnics, as they call it, is made possible with renewable biofuel blends.

Generally less dense than fossil fuels, biofuels emit less carbon dioxide when burned. Good for you senses and the environment. A win-win, folks.

Spark Fire Dance company director Dan Miethke developed this fiery fuel while working with Cirque du Soleil. Both Miethke and his partner Stephanie Hoeegerl appear in the video, and will next be performing on The John Bishop Show on BBC1.

