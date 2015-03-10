Ecstasy, Ketamine and Crystal Meth Are Legal in Ireland Until Thursday

Holy shit, drugs are legal in Ireland. Thanks to a temporary loophole in the law, the possession of ecstasy, ketamine, crystal meth, and more than 100 other substances are no longer considered a criminal offense. But here’s the catch: they’ll only remain legal until midnight on Thursday.

This Cinderella effect was caused by today’s ruling in Ireland’s Court of Appeal that the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 is unconstitutional, due to several additions that didn’t pass through the Irish parliament. That decision effectively rendered void all government orders banning illegal substances, including “legal highs” sold at head shops. The Dáil will sit later today to pass emergency laws that will set things straight, but those laws won’t come into effect until Thursday.

