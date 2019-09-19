Ed Buck Is Facing Federal Charges for Allegedly Injecting Men with Meth in Chemsex Fetish

Ed Buck, the Los Angeles-based liberal donor with an alleged fetish for injecting African-American men with meth, is facing new federal charges after being arrested by local police earlier this week.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced Thursday that federal investigators had charged the 65-year-old with one count of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in the death of Gemmel Moore, who died in Buck’s home in July 2017.

Videos by VICE

Another man, Timothy Dean, also died in his home this past January. Both men died of methamphetamine overdoses.

But there are several alleged victims listed in the government’s criminal complaint against Buck.

Moore, 26, was found naked except for his socks on a mattress in Buck’s Hollywood Hills apartment, surrounded by syringes and sex toys. The death was ruled an accident, but Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Buck in February.

She had discovered Moore’s journal, in which he wrote that he had “become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank.”

READ: What you need to know about Ed Buck’s alleged chemsex fetish and the men who died in his LA home

Buck allegedly paid Moore in money and drugs in exchange for “sexual activities,” according to Thursday’s federal complaint.

If convicted of the federal drug offense, Buck could spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. At minimum, he’d face 20 years in federal prison.

After Dean’s remarkably similar overdose death in January, Buck continued to pursue men for his “chemsex” fetish, according to federal prosecutors. There are several unnamed victims listen in the lawsuit, and many of them were homeless or sex workers when they were approached by Buck.

Many of the victims told investigators Buck would make them wear white underwear and drink clear soda that would make them feel sleepy. When they’d start to wake up, Buck would allegedly inject them with meth.

On the local level, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Buck with battery, maintaining a drug house, and administering methamphetamines earlier this week. Those charges concerned the 37-year-old man whom Buck allegedly gave meth to earlier this month, causing an overdose that the unnamed man ultimately survived.

Cover: In this Sept. 22, 2010 file photo, Ed Buck makes a campaign appearance for Meg Whitman, not shown, then a Republican candidate for governor of California, in Los Angeles. The prominent California Democratic donor was charged Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, with running a drug house where two men died of overdoses. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)