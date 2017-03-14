Ed Sheeran and Stormzy on Taking Notes from Bieber and Deez Nuts

The internet is filled with many things – adverts, recipes, videos of strangers unboxing mobile telephones, Putlocker, ratemypoo.com. Y’know, all of the good and weird (and bad) things that represent the human condition. More than anything though, the internet stands atop a foundation of shit comments from strangers who (for whatever reason) feel the need to leave a message underneath a video or a Facebook post or noisey.com before we got rid of all the comments.

To that end we started The People Vs, our series where we ask musicians to respond to online comments. This time round we brought Ed Sheeran and Stormzy together to answer questions from the rascals who leave comments underneath their videos. Watch below and check here to watch the Sheeran’n’Stormzy Back’n’Forth.

Videos by VICE

Watch more episodes of The People VS:

Burna Boy

Rae Sremmurd

Post Malone

Noisey Blackpool

Big Narstie

Stormzy

You can find Noisey on Twitter.