Ed Sheeran Crew Members Rushed to Hospital Following Stage Equipment Accident After Detroit Concert

Several crew members working on Ed Sheeran’s 2026 Loop Tour were rushed to the hospital in Detroit, Michigan, following an accident on August 26, 2026. The crew was disassembling the stage after the show at Ford Field when equipment fell and landed on six crew members.

According to reports from Detroit’s Local 4 News, the workers were hit by equipment near a vehicle tunnel. Around 11 p.m., they were walking in the opposite direction to go on break when the accident happened. One of the workers, who requested Local 4 keep their identity anonymous, said the whole thing happened in “a split second.”

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Audio from the dispatch call described the incident as a “forklift injury accident.” Ford Field representatives stated they “will not speculate on the cause” of the incident. But the stadium is reviewing the conditions that led up to the accident. One of the injured crew members was on the Ford Field team, alongside members of Ed Sheeran’s road crew.

Ed Sheeran Crew Members’ Injuries After Equipment Accident Were Serious but Not Life-Threatening

All six injured crew members were taken to local Detroit hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One person recalled being hit in the chest by the falling equipment. He told Local 4 that he’d “never experienced anything like it.”

Two out of six were reported in serious condition at the hospital, while the others were stable upon arrival. One crew member stayed in the hospital for treatment overnight and was discharged the morning of August 30.

All conditions point to an unfortunate accident. But Ford Field is still doing its due diligence to determine how the accident happened. Representatives said the stadium has “begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event’s production partners.”

Ed Sheeran has been on his Loop Tour since January 16, 2026. He kicked it off in New Zealand, then spent February in Australia. In May 2026, he traveled to South America before launching the U.S. leg on June 13. His previous tour stop was in Toronto, Canada, from August 20 to 22.

On September 4, Sheeran heads to New Jersey for two shows. Then he will make stops in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. The U.S. leg of the tour concludes on November 7. On November 21, Sheeran heads back to South America to play Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil. The 2026 Loop Tour concludes on December 12 in Mexico.

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