Ed Sheeran’s Face Sliced by Sword After Princess Pretends to “Knight” James Blunt

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had to be taken to hospital Friday after Princess Beatrice of York, seventh in line to the throne, accidentally cut him with a ceremonial sword while trying to “knight” tawdry balladeer James Blunt.

The Sun reports that the incident took place at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home of Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew. Beatrice apparently picked up the sword after Blunt, best known for the heinous but hugely popular 2004 song “You’re Beautiful,” “joked” that he’d love to become Sir James. The princess obliged and Blunt took to one knee. Rather than employing the smooth ceremonial movements of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, however, Beatrice apparently swung the sword backwards, catching Sheeran on the cheek.

The princess was reportedly “inconsolable” after misjudging the weight of the implement. Sheeran is said to have responded in precisely the way that one would imagine, assuring the princess that it was an accident and acting like “a perfect gentleman.”

Despite his assurances, it was clear that the wound, just a “couple of inches from his right eye” (though, aren’t all gashes on the cheek “just a couple inches” from one’s eye?) needed treatment. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he received stitches and returned to the party shortly afterwards.

Sheeran played London’s 02 Arena the next night and posed with fans afterwards with the scar visible on his cheek.

