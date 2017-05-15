Eddie Lacy Just Earned Your Yearly Salary for Not Being *Too* Beefy

We here at VICE Sports aren’t big on weight shaming. Matter of fact, we love few things more than our Large Adult Sons and how good those beefy boys can be. That being said, when your employer expressly puts clauses in your contract to keep you under a certain number, it might mean that your beefiness is more obstacle than charming character trait.

Such is the case for new Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, who has $385,000 coming to him in workout bonuses if he can hit a round of benchmarks. Think of it like The Biggest Loser, except this is on top of Lacy’s $1.365 base salary and $1.5 million signing bonus.

First up: $55,000 to check in at 255 lbs. or under. Annnnnd….

For reference, the median household income in the United States in 2014–the most recent year with full Census data available–was $53,719. To be fair, Lacy’s not the only player with weight incentives in his deal, nor is he the one with the most money on the line; New England’s Alan Branch has $400,000 in his deal, while Atlanta’s Dontari Poe could have a cool half million coming to him.

Lacy is, however, the one who has been most transparent about possible cheat meals after successful weigh-ins.