Eddie Murphy Is Dolemite in the Trailer for Netflix’s New Blaxploitation Biopic

The trailer for Netflix’s new biopic Dolemite Is My Name dropped Monday, and it looks as wacky as the blaxploitation film era it depicts. Based on a true story, it stars Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, a pioneer of the ’70s Black action genre that was known for mobsters, pimps, and classic female crime fighters like Foxy Brown. The film shows how Moore went from a raunchy stand-up comedian to a producer, actor, and ringleader who brought together an unlikely group of people to create the 1975 hit Dolemite. The movie is coming to Netflix and select theaters this fall, and features a star-studded cast that includes Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Keegan-Michael Key, and Tituss Burgess.

From the looks of the trailer—which features Murphy pulling organs out of a man’s chest and blowing up cars on set—the biopic certainly captures why the genre and all of its over-the-top gore was so shocking at the time.

