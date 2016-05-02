Eden Hazard Rips Spurs Hearts Out, Leicester City and Fans React to Premier League Win

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard made waves when he said that he wanted Leicester City to win the title, and he helped the cause with this absolutely beautiful goal inside the final ten minutes of their game against Tottenham on Monday. Hazard said he and Chelsea were going to do everything they could to prevent their London rivals from staying in the race and looking at this goal, he’s a man of his word. Hazard’s wish seemed out of reach after Spurs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but it was a tale of two halves and Tottenham watched on as Chelsea chipped away at the lead and their hopes for the title.

Things deteriorated at the end of the match as reality, and frustration, set in for Spurs. Several hard and clearly reckless challenges led to several scrums on the pitch in the final minutes of regulation and stoppage time. That then spilled out into the tunnel after the game, too.

Tottenham needed to win and for 84 minutes it looked like they had. And now Leicester City, at 5,000-to-1 odds to start the season, have won the Premier League.

And here’s the Leicester squad reacting to the win, from Jamie Vardy’s house:

And here’s another scene of madness from a Leicester bar when Hazard scored. So. Much. Beer.

[NBCSN]