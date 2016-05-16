Eden Hazard Mercilessly Clowns Young Son, Then Trips Him

Eden Hazard and Chelsea finished up the Premier League season yesterday in a 1-1 draw with champion Leicester City. After the match, the players and their families hung around on the pitch at Stamford Bridge to celebrate the end of a fairly tumultuous season as defending champions. Part of the festivities apparently included embarrassing young children, and Eden Hazard was your man of the post-match.

Here he is playing keep away with his young son Leo, who fell to ground trying to keep up with his father’s footwork. Once he regained his footing, dad dared Leo to take the ball from him, and nearly sent him spinning into the ground again. Leo goes off screen for a moment, but then comes back in ready for a third attempt. Hazard loses control of the ball and Leo has a bead on it this time, but then his dad just straight-up tripped him, before turning his back on him forever.*

*Probably.

