Edgar’s Coach: McGregor Vacating Title Is More Realistic Than Frankie Bout

After his loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196, Conor McGregor claimed that his next move would be a trip back to featherweight to defend his title against either Frankie Edgar or Jose Aldo. Amid growing reports that he will meet Diaz for a second time at UFC 200, fans are sympathizing with ‘The Answer’ more than anyone else as the Tom’s River native continues to search for his date with ‘The Notorious’.

A man synonymous with Edgar’s success in the Octagon is Mark Henry. Joining Niall McGrath on the Talking Brawls MMA podcast yesterday, the celebrated striking coach pulled no punches when he was asked about how he felt regarding McGregor meeting Diaz for a second time instead of defending his title.

Henry also highlighted why he believes Edgar was never an option to replace Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 196 when an injury forced him out of his super fight with the Irishman, despite Dana White claiming he was offered the fight.

“First of all, it’s expected,” said Henry. “I think Conor is straight out afraid of Frankie. He won’t fight Frankie, even off this last injury they called Nate before they called Frankie.

“You heard off Nate that they were calling him for two months about this fight just incase something happens. Even if Frankie’s groin was ok, they were never going to give this fight to Frankie. It’s typical non-torious. He just keeps running away from Frankie.”

Henry is adamant that UFC are protecting the Dubliner and insisted that the promotion is spinning the Diaz rematch so it feels like a far more relevant contest for the fans.

Henry said: “It’s a joke. It’s like a circus act the way they’re bringing this guy up. I just don’t understand the rematch. You’re basically a 155er and you fought a 155er. (Diaz) was drinking margaritas a week before and (McGregor) got killed, it wasn’t even close. The UFC always put a spin on it. They say ‘Conor was winning’.

“It’s equivalent to a soccer game. A team can be up 2-0 and they can lose 8-2 by the end of it. It’s a five-round fight. It wasn’t close whatsoever. Nate rocked him, hurt him standing and then finished him on the ground. Two different ways he was beaten in that second round.”

While Henry seems to be pessimistic about the likelihood of a meeting between Edgar and McGregor down the line, he hopes that ‘The Notorious’ vacates his title. As far as he’s concerned, there are plenty of reasons why McGregor is unlikely to ever go back down to featherweight in the future.

“I could care less where Conor McGregor goes, I’m just really hoping he lets go of the belt,” he explained. “His coach says he has a hard time making 145 lbs. We’ve seen him walking around looking like death on weigh in day. 145 is so hard for this guy to even make. If Frankie cut the weight that this guy cuts he’d be a 125er. He should just give the belt up. Even a training partner of his said that he should be at 155 recently.”

Henry believes that McGregor fighting at a different weight class for the second time since unifying the featherweight title with a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo is “ridiculous”. While many believe that it isn’t necessary for the SBG fighter to hand over his coveted strap, Henry’s math tells a completely different story.

Edgar’s coach believes that McGregor might not get around defending the belt until about 12 months after he won it at UFC 194, and that’s only if he remains completely healthy before and after his fight at UFC 200.

“Frankie Edgar is probably going to fight (at UFC 200). What we’re hoping for is McGregor getting rid of the belt. This is the second fight where (McGregor) is not fighting at 145 and he still hasn’t defended his belt. If (McGregor) is not going to fight at 145 I think he needs to give up the belt.

“People will say that only won the belt four of five months ago, but you can’t look at it like that, this fight isn’t until July. He won’t be able to fight again until four or five months after that and that’s if he doesn’t get hurt in his training camp.”

He added: “It’s ridiculous, it’s not true sportsmanship. He’s running his mouth saying Frankie was just a smaller version of Chad and he would fight him and that turned into a lie. Then he said he’d fight Frankie in July, he promised to defend the belt in July. He said he’d go up one weight class and now that’s a lie.

“The guy is a liar. He’s either a liar or afraid, or he’s both.”