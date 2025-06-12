Retro Looks, Modern Guts. Edifiers Speakers Tick All the Boxes.

Why is it that while we clearly have the technological edge in our present day, so many devices’ golden ages of aesthetics are in the past? Automobiles, watches, video game consoles. And stereo equipment. You can’t forget about that.

While a case could be made for the laptop and cell phone as living through their own golden ages, as a rare exception among personal electronics, there’s no modern-day equipment that looks as handsome as stereos did in the past, save for those purposefully mimicking the old days.

Videos by VICE

Edifier just launched three new speakers and a pair of headphones, all harkening back to a past age. They’re absolutely gorgeous, all clean designs with subtle two-tone coloring, crisp speaker grilles, and minimalist controls. And you can pick all of them up for sale today.

“A symbol of Edifier’s evolving vision, the ‘ES’ in the series’ name carries layered meaning,” reads a doe-eyed press release Edifier posted on June 11. “E for Elegant, capturing the series’ sleek, modern design language.

“S for Superb (or Luxurious), representing the elevated quality, premium materials, and refined finish.” Luxurious seems awfully wedged in there, but ok. “And ES as Edifier Sound, reflecting Edifier’s legacy of high-performance audio and immersive listening experiences.”

There are four new ES-series speakers, all available now: