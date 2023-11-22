Our Editors’ Picks for the Best Black Friday Deals

As the resident VICE lords of cyber deals deals deals, Black Friday is where our curatorial skills really excel. We use our combo of fuego taste and masterful sale-spelunking to point out the spiciest, tastiest, best Black Friday deals on our fave clothing brands, home goods, electronics, wellness products, cookware, and more—so that you can roast those turkey thighs and lace your discounted Carhartt boots in style for Black Friday and beyond. And we would be hella remiss if we said we weren’t also looking for ourselves; we can’t resist the temptation of Eames coat racks, Sonos speakers, and goblincore bags on such powerful promo. Could you, Mr. Frodo? In addition to the obvious stuff like Theragun muscle-blasters and “pistachio”-colored KitchenAid stand mixers, our hearts hath been set aflutter by some of those extra-crispy DEALS.

We’ve rounded up VICE reader bestsellers that are on sale this weekend, and now we’ve opened up our hearts and Black Friday shopping carts to you below with a short list of our editors’ favorite Black Friday deals this year, from countertop ice machines to fancy smartwatches; sexy electric mopeds to perfect puffer jackets. Crack open your carpet bag, and let’s do a little perusing of our editors’ favorite Black Friday deals.

I think of nothing more than the Margiela MM6 Salomons

I tried these on in a bougie SoCal boutique the other day that also sells small bags of almonds for $16, and I never stopped thinking of their metallic toggles and mesh accents. This is the sneaker you can wear to the bar, the bodega, or to a non-traditional wedding. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Get this sound bar before the four-hour cut of ‘Napoleon’ drops

This is one of the best sound bars in the game. I bought it earlier this year in advance of a complete Lord of the Rings rewatch, and it basically turned my apartment into a movie theater. It’s almost half off right now at Amazon. —Adam Rothbarth

The best way to get your vitamins

At the beginning of 2023, a friend told me that when she started taking MaryRuth’s Liquid Morning Multivitamin, she felt like she had way more energy, she got sick less, and her hair started growing faster. Intrigued, I started taking it myself, and I can attest that in addition to tasting pretty damn good, this easy-to-swallow (literally) syrup seems to have put some extra pep in my step and perhaps even helped my immunity (hard to say what does what, but I’ve barely been sick this year at all). I also later found out that it’s a Whole Big Thing on TikTok, so I guess we’re not the only ones who love it. It’s a whopping 39% off for Black Friday, so I’ll be stocking up—it’s worth it.

It’s time to grow up, and cop matching bath towels

Is your restroom still a hodgepodge of mismatched towels? Mine used to be until I finally upgraded and realized how much better my life instantly became. (Adulthood’s not so bad.) Cop this pristine, ultra-soft bundle of four quick-dry waffle towels, hand towels, washcloths, and a bath mat from Brooklinen—it’s almost $50 off right now. Perfect if you just got your own place, are moving in with a boo, or just want to impress your Hinge date (or your mom). —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Courant’s phone chargers that actually look cool

Tired: Having a bunch of white charging cables floppin’ around all over your house. Literally wired: Having a few strategically placed leather charging pads in your house. Courant’s Catch series is incredibly handsome—my partner and I each have one on our nightstands, and we have a dual-device-sized pad for guests in the living room. They’re awesome-looking, and best of all, can wirelessly charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously (and shockingly fast). —Adam Rothbarth

Rotisserie chicken for $5.99 is a good deal, TBH

Unfortunately, my will power isn’t strong enough to not buy a $120 hoodie that says “rotisserie chicken.” SSENSE’s massive sale means an incredible array of designer clothing and streetwear for up to 50% off, and this 27% off hoodie is just one of thousands of hidden gems within the site. —Nicolette Accardi

The countertop ice maker we all want

Even when you’re not thinking about it, ice is an enormous part of your experience when you’re sippin’ on something cold. If you’re one of the enlightened who truly appreciates it when a restaurant or bar has great ice (and thus realizes that your ice at home probably sucks), live in ice despair no longer! Enact your duty to yourself (or your ice-woke loved one) and pick up the GE Profile Opal 2.0, which is legendary for its perfect ice pellets—it’s $130 off at Williams Sonoma right now. —Adam Rothbarth

Ooni’s stupid-fun, super-good Karu 16 pizza oven

I’ve wanted one of Ooni’s pizza ovens for myself ever since we tried out the Karu 16 at the VICE office and made ridiculously delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas on our first go. While there are lots of dope models—all of which get top marks and stellar reviews—it’s truly the Karu 16 which won my heart, thanks to its idiot-proof included digital thermometer and versatile wood or gas fuel design. Ooni’s having a big sale for Black Friday, so now’s the time to save 20% and become a home pizzaiolo. —Hilary Pollack

A trio of Aesop’s incredible Parsley Seed skincare

I am a looongtime devotee of Aesop’s Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser—it’s truly the best-smelling, gentlest, but most effective face wash out there IMO, and has kept my skin clear and healthy for years—and when I saw that there’s a trio of products from that line on sale for 30% off over at SSENSE’s crazy sale, I couldn’t resist adding it to cart. —Hilary Pollack

The best body hair trimmer

Forever and ever, I used drugstore razors with more and more blades and still I suffered through sharp stubble, ingrown hairs, and patchy results. Then I switched to Meridian’s all-gender body-hair trimmer and life got a lot better! I’m going to buy the new Premium model since there’s currently a 30% off sitewide sale when you use the promo code FESTIVE30. (The original still works great, but I’m curious about the new features—and the swaggy orange color.) —Angel Kilmister

I need a Le Creuset soup cauldron

I’m in tremendous need of a soup cauldron since I’ve been making huge batches with two different mediocre pots. I’ve been eyeing the Le Creuset Stockpot for a while and the “Caribbean” colorway is currently $35 off.—Nicolette Accardi

The internet’s favorite clitoral vibrator

In all of my years of testing sex toys for VICE, the Satisfyer Pro 2 has never budged from its top-tier spot as one of the best clitoral vibrators, period. I could go on about its orgasmic chops (and I do in this VICE review), but you should just experience the vibe for yourself while it’s a whopping 78% off at PinkCherry, aka the lowest price I have ever seen it hit. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Give your hand a break with this powerful penis stimulator

Speaking of sex toys, his male masturbator from LELO—the fancy Swedish sex toy brand currently having a Black Friday sale with up to 60% off—has four different pulsing programs, each with seven powerful patterns; and there’s an app, so you can customize and save the designs that you want to revisit. And you will want to revisit them, trust me. —Barney Flake

This stunningly beautiful Anthro sofa

This couch has been on Anthropologie’s website for months and months, and I’ve been staring at it with heart eyes but couldn’t go for it with that price tag. I’m gonna be honest: I gave up and just got another new couch a few months ago (the Albany Park Kova sectional, which I do love). But if I hadn’t, I would absolutely be copping this gorgeous statement couch this Black Friday at 30% off, because that’s a crazy discount and it’s a true stunner. —Angel Kilmister

TikTok made me do it (buy this toner)

I follow a Korean mother-daughter duo on TikTok and the 50-year-old mom looks like she’s in her 30s. Her skin is glowy and amazing, and this toner with rice extract and niacinamide is apparently partially responsible. Better yet, it’s 46% off. —Nicolette Accardi

Vegan meal delivery from Sakara for surviving January

Right now it’s all fun, negronis, and cured meats, but come January many of us are going to have that New Year existential hangover that necessitates reevaluating some holiday-season dietary choices and going on a “healthy journey.” I’m lazy, so I prefer that someone bring the seasoned kale and tofu bowls to me, and that’s how I became a fan of vegan meal delivery service Sakara (also a celebrity fave). Sakara’s meals are surprisingly, genuinely delicious (think lentil-based pasta Bolognese and cashew-cheese quesadillas) but can definitely be pricey, so I recommend taking advantage of Sakara’s only sale of the year, which means 25% off sitewide with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2023. —Angel Kilmister

Byzantine bling from Mondo Mondo

Enyacore is still going strong, and with the urge to pull up to Cafe Forgot in Mondo Mondo’s gloopy, nouveau Byzantine bling. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Cop my favorite Made In griddle and caramelize everything

Can you really put a price on becoming a master of smash burgers, a president of caramelized onions, or a lord of latkes? Yes: Made In’s game-changing carbon steel half griddle and press set (which I personally tested and LOVE) is only $119 right now. —Adam Rothbarth

CUUP’s lowkey sexy undies are on big-time sale

When it comes to cool lingerie brands, CUUP gets very high marks in my underwear-obsessed book. Its bras and undies come in a wide size range and variety of colors, and are always designed in cuts that are alluring in a minimalist way. The brand is having a (rare) huge sale right now for Black Friday, with 25% off sitewide, including on my fave leopard print balconette bra. —Hilary Pollack

It’s easy being green

Babes love Bodum, man. This green French press from the trusted maker of percolators and bean grinders comes in a shade of green I like to call, “Kermit goes to the rave,” and it will prep eight cups of coffee/tea/whatever you need. Cop it while it’s 45% off. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Thanks for reading—you’re always in our hearts and our carts.

