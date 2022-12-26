Our Editors’ Picks for the Best Boxing Day Deals, From Sneakers to Sofas

It’s the best week of the year, friends—that weird limbo between Christmas and New Year’s where anything is possible (and, frankly, acceptable). You might wake up at 2 p.m. after a big night at the local sports bar with your hometown high school friends, or you might spend your Wednesday watching Home Alone 2 twice in a row on cable. You might end up at karaoke making out with a stranger, or you might finally make peace with your estranged older sister. You might go to Korean barbecue and stay for four hours, or you might take edibles and get lost in Target. You may be sighing, reveling in the cozy, pilling, washed-5,000-times sheets on the bed of your childhood room, where you lay in repose after visiting your parents for Christmas. The holidays are finally over and I can decompress.

Right? Wrong, fool!!! Don’t be fooled by this totally unproductive vortex—this is when the sales are hottest! It’s the after-Christmas zone, aka Boxing Day, which means that a whole grip of our favorite brands and retailers are maniacally trying to offload their end-of-year inventory at bargain-bin prices. This is the same stuff you drooled over in November, except that now it’s practically being given away in the name of pushing 2022 onto the porch with our foot and slamming the door shut. Buh-bye.

Videos by VICE

So, maybe you have the mental bandwidth to peruse the full Rolodex of after-Christmas and Boxing Day sales today, or maybe you’re feeling a little out of gas after having four ill-advised mugs of hot buttered rum last night. No problem—that’s why we’re here, to give you the crème de la crème of deals so you don’t have to think too hard. Here are the #TK best deals you can score after Christmas.

The best Amazon after-Christmas and Boxing Day deals

Yes, Amazon always has fuego deals, but right now they’re particularly white-hot in that glorious space between Christmas and New Year’s. Save big on tech, furniture, kitchen wares, workout equipment, and way, way more. A few highlights: the deals on this Breville Nespresso Creatista machine (25% off), GE Opal 2.0 ice machine that makes all the perfectly crunchy nugget ice you can handle (20% off), Levoit humidifier for making sure your sinuses don’t get zonked by dry winter air (18% off), and more.

SSENSE’s crazy-ass sale continues

If you’re a sucker for slick and swaggy designer goods, from clothing and shoes to housewares and tech, SSENSE is the one destination you should hit today for up to 70% off. The site has been having massive deals popping up all winter, but the prices are lower than ever and the selection of men’s and women’s apparel and wild luxury home wares is truly vast. Scoop these futuristic Salomon boots, this cozy Ganni puffer, or Beats by Dre x Paria Farzaneh earphones on big, big savings.

Don’t sleep on Brooklinen’s sale (but do sleep on its sheets)

We won’t shut up about how Brooklinen’s heathered cashmere sheets changed our lives and made us the coziest little hibernators in the Northern Hemisphere—and now they’re at their lowest price ever, thanks to the Last Call savings that take their price from $309 all the way down to $194.67 (if you sleep on a queen, prices vary slightly depending on size). Don’t be a dingdong; fling yourself into the arms of luxury while you can. They’re even throwing in a free tote bag!

The Always Pan is still just $99

Still deliberating about whether to add this non-stick wonder to your arsenal of cookware? Revisit our in-depth review of Our Place’s Always Pan to see how it makes perfect sunny-side eggs look effortless, then grab one of these viral beauties for under a hundo.

Everyone’s favorite running shoe is 20% off

Let’s do an experiment. *Hoka*. If you read that and started to spontaneously combust, you need to run (ha ha ha) over to Hoka’s sale and score a new pair of men’s or women’s Bondi 7s (or one of the beloved running shoe company’s other offerings) for 20% off. Read our staff writer Nicolette Accardi’s review of the Bondi 7s, and you’ll be convinced that they’re the GOAT of running gear.

The Staub cast iron skillet is almost half off

Trying to up your range game (or just wanting to fully embrace the wintery vibes)? It’s time to switch to the Staub cast iron skillet—possibly the most beautiful cast iron skillet on the market—which is almost 50% off over at Food52.

This high-tech, pink refrigerator?!?!

Samsung has an after-Christmas sale going with deals on smartwatches, foldable phones, and more—but the apple of our eye is the pink version of the highly covetable Bespoke fridge, one of the brand’s most high-tech appliances. In addition to coming in an array of retro-amazing colors (in addition to baby pink, you’ll find sunny yellow and colorblocked options), this fridge offers a built-in, auto-refilling filtered water pitcher; two types of ice; 29 cubic square feet of storage; and drawers with customizable temperatures. Best of all, it’s currently $1,000 off.

A mattress to fix all of your (back) problems

Casper is one of the best DTC mattress companies out there, and its most luxurious, supportive, generally tricked-out mattress, the Wave Hybrid, is up to $600 off right now. If you’re thinking, Casper: good; most expensive mattress: bad, the Original Hybrid (aka Casper’s best rated mattress) is more reasonably priced, and is a cool $325 off.

There’s basically a cult around this clitoral vibrator

Often imitated, rarely equalled. The Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrator has over 58,400 (mostly glowing) reviews on Amazon alone—enough to fill an ancient Roman city—and it feels like getting some of the best head of your life thanks to its fluttering, realistic air pulse waves. As one of our editors wrote in her VICE review of the GOAT, “It’s versatile, and an ideal clitoral toy for beginner and experienced sex toy users.” Cop it while it’s $30 off at PinkCherry’s after-Christmas sex toy sale.

This couch makes marshmallows jealous—and is more than $1,500 off

The Lonsdale Chaise Sectional is $1,525 off right now, and is one of Wayfair’s (and the internet’s, and the world’s) most comfortable couches with super high rating and countless reviews praising its cloud-like feel. Customers write that it’s wildly easy to assemble, and endowed with the kind of über plush cushions that make you feel like you’re in the same tax bracket as everyone in The White Lotus.

Congrats: You’re winning the holiday season shopping sprint.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.