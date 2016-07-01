This Researcher Believes the EDM ‘Drop’ Holds the Key to Understanding Craving Disorders

Kiralee Musgrove, a Melbourne University researcher, is seeking volunteers who enjoy EDM for a new study. In an interview with 774 ABC Melbourne, Musgrove said, “We’re looking for people to help us understand why and how certain people crave what we call ‘the drop’ when they’re listening to electronic music.” The university has requested Melbourne-based volunteers proficient in English between the ages of 18 and 40 who enjoy EDM and do not have any hearing difficulties.

Waiting for “the drop“—where instruments, rhythms and the volume ascend to a peak before the song transitions to the normal rhythm—is “a very predictable formula,” according to Musgrave, yet also potentially a key pillar to his ongoing study.

Because people use music as a tool to regulate their emotions, understanding why EDM fans crave the drop will help researchers create therapies for people with craving disorders including eating disorders, substance abuse disorders or self-harm issues. In 2014, we created a short documentary about the rise of superstar DJs titled, Waiting for the Drop.