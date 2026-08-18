EDM Star Abruptly Cancels the Rest of His Summer Schedule: ‘I Rarely Ever Do This’

Every artist needs a break, even the hardest-working ones. John Summit has been one of the most prolific DJs working today. But after a hefty workload this summer, he’s finally decided to take some time off.

In an August 2026 announcement made on Instagram, Summit shared with fans that he’s unfortunately canceling the rest of the summer festivals he was slated to perform. However, with his own tour on the horizon, he deemed it necessary to finally get some rest.

Videos by VICE

“After much thought, I have decided to take the rest of august off of touring to rest & get ready for my upcoming arena tour,” John Summit wrote. “I unfortunately will not be able to make it to pukkelpop, creamfields, radio 1 malta & touquet festivals. I rarely ever do this but there is so much work to do for the tour and I need to recharge my battery a bit before this fall. Thanks for understanding.”

Thankfully, it seems like fans are actually understanding of his need to rest. One fan commented, “Good for you John. Take a break and recharge for your upcoming tour: you have been touring almost nonstop for what feels like several years and coming up with new visuals, lightning concepts, and set lists all take time… Your Lollapalooza set was the best thing I saw all weekend and Chicago is proud of you dude.”

John Summit Takes a Long Overdue Break from Performing Ahead of His Tour

The EDM artist is set to embark on his CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour starting October 1. Initially, his run was going to end with a show in Oakland, California. However, when faced with an opportunity to perform at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 12, he immediately hopped on board.

“Over the years LA has made some of the most special moments of my career,” John Summit told fans. “From the palladium to the shrine, then bmo stadium to kia forum.. we knew we had to end the album tour on the highest note in los angeles.”

Summit’s decision to stop performing for a while was clearly a difficult decision for him. In an interview with NYLON, he admitted the various obligations he has to fulfill can grow deeply exhausting. “It’s not just DJing. You also have to produce,” John Summit explained. “I have my own record label. I have my own events… my own festival, my own merch line. You have to run like 10 different social media accounts. You have to be a marketer, basically; you have to be a good influencer nowadays, too.”

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images